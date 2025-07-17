Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,264,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,269,000 after purchasing an additional 599,214 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,593,000 after buying an additional 2,167,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,897,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,461,000 after buying an additional 356,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,372,000 after buying an additional 987,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

