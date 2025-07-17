Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

