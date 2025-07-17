Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,735,965. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.