Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after buying an additional 199,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,547,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.33.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $714.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

