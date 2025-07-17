Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 45.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $286.88 on Thursday. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

