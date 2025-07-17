Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.13. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

