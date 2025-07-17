Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,796,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.0%

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

