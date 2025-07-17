Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

NYSE:OC opened at $140.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

