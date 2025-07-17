Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6332 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Barclays downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

