Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Comerica by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.