Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

