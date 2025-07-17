Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.41 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.54. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

