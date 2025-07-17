Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $27,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

BL opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

