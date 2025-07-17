Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 163.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.3%

NTR stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

