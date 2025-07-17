Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,456 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,961,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 48,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 48,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

