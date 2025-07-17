Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,025 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a positive return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

