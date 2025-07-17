Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 63,578 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 996,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.