Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $190.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,388.37. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock worth $25,252,926. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

