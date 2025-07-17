BankPlus Trust Department Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 643,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $370,914,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,528,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.67.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:META opened at $702.91 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $681.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.39. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,780 shares of company stock valued at $105,009,697 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

