Barclays Cuts Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $30.00

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Argus cut shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Consumer Edge restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Campbell’s stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.08. Campbell’s has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 77.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

