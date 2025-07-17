BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $150.33 million for the quarter.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
BESIY opened at $141.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $174.45.
About BE Semiconductor Industries
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
