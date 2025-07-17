BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $174.45.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $165.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

