Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

DKNG stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in DraftKings by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

