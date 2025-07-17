Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives $31.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on BCAX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance
Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09.
Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
