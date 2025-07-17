Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.08. 23,666,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,452% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Bitfarms Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.