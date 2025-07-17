Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,679.40. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,316,000 after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,752,000 after purchasing an additional 652,537 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

