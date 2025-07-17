B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.50) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.59% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.12) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.58) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 505.07 ($6.78).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON:BME opened at GBX 228.30 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.80 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475.80 ($6.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 301.26.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Analysts expect that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £101,250 ($135,869.57). Also, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912 ($26,720.34). Insiders have acquired a total of 160,500 shares of company stock worth $42,621,400 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

