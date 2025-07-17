Brian Armstrong Sells 165,443 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total transaction of $65,485,648.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,201.32. This represents a 99.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, July 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total transaction of $10,796,526.55.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total value of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total value of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,968,800.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $398.20 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $405.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.71.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

