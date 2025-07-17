Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $26.25

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
