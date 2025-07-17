Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $32.50

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

In other news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $43,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 123,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,781.07. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,621.70. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,162 shares of company stock worth $1,474,377. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.34.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.