Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $32.50

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.34.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
