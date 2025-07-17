Brokerages Set First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Target Price at $46.40

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 809.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 19.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

