Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $7.90

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 846,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 69.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,915,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 784,403 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 172.1% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 964,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

