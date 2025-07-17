Brokerages Set OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR) Price Target at $32.33

Shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKUR. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,782,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.41. OnKure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. On average, analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.
