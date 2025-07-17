Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $15.96

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLR Investment Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 405.8% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 327,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in SLR Investment by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.47 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 38.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 101.86%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.