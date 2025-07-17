Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 968 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $2,924,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,670,859. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

