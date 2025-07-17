Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

