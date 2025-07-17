Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,301 Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LFVN stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Lifevantage Corporation has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $27.38.

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.99 million. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 34.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Lifevantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $36,768.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,927.17. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

