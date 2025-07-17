Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $547.05 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.