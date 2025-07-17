Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,155,953.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 509,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,968.04. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $60,004.42. Following the sale, the director owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,637.86. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,984 shares of company stock worth $178,631,873 in the last quarter.

ALAB stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

