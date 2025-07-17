Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $279.17 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $282.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

