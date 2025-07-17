Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $34,462,138.56 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $34,462,138.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,042,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,687,357.84. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $33,489,067.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total transaction of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total transaction of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total transaction of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $16,513,500.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $352.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.12. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

