Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Centene stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

