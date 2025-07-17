CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.76 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNP opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

