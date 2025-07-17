Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,718,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CDNS opened at $314.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

