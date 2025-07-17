Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 23,983 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $263,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $123.24 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.