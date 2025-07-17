Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in TE Connectivity by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after purchasing an additional 592,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. This represents a 45.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $176.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $178.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.