Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $160.83 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.