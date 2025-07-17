Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 203.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

