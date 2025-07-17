Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,213 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.