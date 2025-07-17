Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ETR opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.